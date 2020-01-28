Reports: Fotis Dulos, accused of killing wife, is dead

A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife has reportedly died.

Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday that Fotis Dulos was found dead, citing unnamed sources.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May. She is presumed dead.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges.

Dulos was under house arrest. The five children have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school.

