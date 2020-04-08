Reporter's family member tests positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus has affected several families, isolating loved ones from each other to protect themselves. This hit home for one of our Team WITN reporters, Tresia Bowles, who found out her cousin contracted the virus last month, not long after his fiance gave birth to their first son.

Covell Bowles is a relative of WITN's Tresia Bowles from her dad's side of the family. His son, Corvell Bowles, junior was born on February 1, 2020, nine pounds, nine ounces, but his father hasn't been able to coddle him for weeks, because dad tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26.

"This is my first child," Bowles said, "I'm so used to holding him every day and kissing on him every day. And so, it's been tough as hell."

Bowles lives in Chicago, Illinois with his fiance and their three kids. He describes his experience when found out he was sick and the antibiotics weren't working.

"At first, I think they were just going to test for the regular flu until I told them my occupation," Bowles sad, "They did the COVID test for me. And while I was there, I had also got a breathing treatment because I am an asthmatic."

The Chicago father works for public transportation and believes that's where he contracted the virus. He says he's had symptoms of tightness of the chest, a bad cough, sore throat, trouble breathing, night sweats, and diarrhea.

His fiance, Elaine Dixon, has had to raise the newborn without the extra support.

Dixon said, "It's very overwhelming because it's like, I'm worried about him. I'm the person that's over the whole household. So, I'm doing everything for everybody."

Dixon says she was also worried her children had been exposed.

"'Oh my gosh, my daughter could have it.' And it was just a big relief when I found out she didn't," Dixon said.

The baby tested negative as well.

"[Corvell] had that chest pain. And that scared me because, like, my baby could have that chest pain and not be able to tell me," said Dixon.

Bowles is now just looking forward to kissing his son again and hopes everyone takes heed to state orders.

"More steps can be taken to prevent people from getting it. And it's gonna take people as a whole to do it," Bowles said.

The Chicago father says he has not received any sick leave since being forced to stay home from work. Luckily, he says he's been getting better everyday.