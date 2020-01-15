Report of Charlotte HS student with gun leads to lockdown, detained students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several students were detained at Independence High School Wednesday morning following reports of a student displaying a gun.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says they were notified that a student at the school was displaying a gun at a school bus stop and possibly had an additional gun in their bookbag.
Police say no weapons were recovered, but several students were detained and interviewed.
Independence High School was placed on lockdown as officers investigated the report.
Police say they will remain on scene.