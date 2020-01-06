Report: NC Marines redirected amid tensions with Iran

Around 2,500 North Carolina based Marines are being redirected to the the Mediterranean Sea as tensions between the U.S. and Iran rise, according to the Marine Corps Times.

The article says the Marines are headed there after U.S. ended a planned exercise with the Moroccan military.

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the amphibious assault ship Bataan, amphibious transport dock New York and the dock landing Ship Oak Hill, canceled its planned participation in Exercise African Sea Lion, the defense official confirmed to the Times.

The MEU consists of Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, Combat Logistics Battalion 26 and the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, all based at Camp Lejeune. An official told the Marine Corps Times the Marines will be attached to the U.S. 6th Fleet while it is in the Mediterranean.

The 26th MEU is a special operations capable air-ground task force whose role is a crisis response force.

