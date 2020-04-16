Report: Medical examiner died from COVID-19 after being infected by corpse in Thailand

A new report in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine states a medical examiner likely died from COVID-19 after coming in contact with a deceased individual.

This is likely the first known occurrence of death among personnel in a forensic unit.

The medical examiner is from Bangkok, Thailand, and the report from March 20 states it was likely that the virus was transmitted through the direct exposure with the corpse because of the low number of cases at the time. Thailand only had 272 cases, and the only other medical professional who had the virus was a nurse assistant. Most COVID-19 cases were imported from outside the country when the report was submitted.

It was not a routine practice at the time for medical examiners to check for COVID-19 in Thailand.

The report calls for forensic professionals to start using protective wear to help prevent contracting the virus. It also suggests using operation room cleaning procedures in pathology and forensic units.

Johns Hopkins University data shows Thailand has 2,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 16. The country has a population of more than 69 million.

