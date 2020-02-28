Report: Tyrrell County has fastest shrinking economy in NC

Tyrrell County has earned a designation no county wants as a national report says it has the fastest shrinking local economy in the state.

247wallst.com says it used various economic figures to come to that conclusion.

Tyrrell County officials say the county took a big hit when the state closed the prison there. They lost about 150 jobs and many were forced to relocate or find work elsewhere.

County Manager David Clegg says this means people that used to work at the prison are no longer, "Buying gas here, they don't go to the supermarket here, they don't do any retail activity here at all because they're in Pasquotank or Hyde County at other facilities."

Kirsten Bradley is a pharmacist at a local pharmacy in Columbia. She says their business has had to say goodbye to some customers that used to work at the prison. She says, "So in turn that does take away from our customer base here at the pharmacy unfortunately and it's really been hurting other local businesses around town as well."

George Haislip is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and he says a positive for the county is a peak in sales during hunting season, when people visit to bear and duck hunt, adding that the county depends greatly on ecotourism. ​

Officials say the county is full of wildlife and waterfront, and to help to combat some of the economic concerns, they are hosting events in hopes of bringing people and money to the county.

