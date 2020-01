Two lawmakers will be in the east to talk about some big topic issues.

Representative Kandie Smith and Senator Don Davis will be holding their second Joint Town Hall and Listening Session Thursday at Pitt Community College.

They will meet with voters and discuss topics ranging from the state budget, Medicaid expansion and their goals for 2020.

It's a free event and will be in the Walter and Marie Williams Building Auditorium from 6:30-8 p.m.