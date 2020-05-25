‘Reopen Onslow County’ protesters not ruling out ‘using force’ to fight Gov. Cooper’s orders

Protesters fighting Governor Roy Cooper’s order, to delay the reopening of certain kinds of businesses, are saying they have a second amendment right to use force against a tyrannical government. Members protesting Monday in Holly Ridge said they plan to do so if they find it necessary.

“Show, shout, shove, and shoot. We’re only in the show part. Let’s start small,” said William Argenbright, who organized Monday’s protest. “We’ll get there if it needs to be, but I, in the heart, don’t believe it has to get there.”

The protest was one of several that took place across the state Monday. The comments come just a day after the husband of the founder of the Reopen N.C. movement sparked safety concerns over the protest in Raleigh in a Facebook live video.

"We don't want to kill anybody, but are we willing to kill people, are we willing to lay our lives down? Yes. We have to say yes," said Adam Smith.

Small business owners said they’ve been closed for far too long, including Nick Koumalatsos, owner of Snap Fitness Holly Ridge. He said earlier this month, the Holly Ridge Police Department charged him with a Class 2 misdemeanor for opening his gym before he was allowed to.

“We’re a small town. There’s not any sort of need for this abuse of power on the citizens,” said Koumalatsos. “Can you do something for public safety? Yes. But it needs to be done the right way and the right parameters.”

But not everyone agrees. Courtney Ribet has worked in healthcare for seven years and said it's just too early to reopen the state now. “Yes, it’s the summertime and it’s getting to be the end of May and everyone wants to get out and go to the beach,” said Ribet. “But, there’s a difference in just going out and going out and not being prepared.”

Koumalatsos said he plans on filing a lawsuit against the state and the Town of Holly Ridge for not allowing him to open his gym. WITN tried several times Monday to contact the Town of Holly Ridge and the Holly Ridge Police Department for comment, but as of Monday night had not heard back from town leaders.