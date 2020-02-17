Renovated church could become new Trenton Town Hall

Volunteers have traveled from across the country to tear apart an old church in Trenton that will be restored into a community center and possibly the new town hall.

The church, built in 1874, is one of the oldest buildings in Trenton, according to the town manager, but it hasn’t been used or even open in any capacity for several years. The goal of this volunteer work is to get it deconstructed on the inside so it can be restored into a building the town can can use.

Emily Belford is one of dozens of National Relief Network volunteers who traveled from Michigan to help Trenton restore one of their most historic structures.

Scott Harding with NRN says, “Last year these same students that were here from Royal Oak , Michigan were working on Main Street. We were helping a lot of the businesses in that area clean out their buildings and so forth, and one of those buildings that we cleaned out was the city hall."

Hurricane Florence flooded Trenton’s current town hall, along with many other town buildings. One that didn’t flood was the historic church, giving town leaders an idea of where they may want to move their offices.

Trenton Town Manager Glen Spivey says, "We’re looking for something that doesn’t flood. See, that’s the problem. We lost a lot of records in that flood."

Trenton officials say they also have grant money set aside to build what they’re going to call Heroes Park next to the church, which they say will be dedicated to the first responders who helped this community in the midst of Hurricane Florence flooding.