Reminder: Change batteries in smoke alarms, CO2 detectors during Daylight Saving

You still have a few days before you have to change your clocks, but fire experts remind that you should also change batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Daylight Saving is on Sunday, which is is typically a reminder to also put in fresh batteries in those life saving devices.

Fire experts usually suggest changing these batteries twice a year each time we change our clocks.

Remember to move your clock ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. Cell phone clocks will typically update automatically.