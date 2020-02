Police say a woman's body was found at a landfill in our state. They think she was there because she was dumpster diving.

Burlington police say 30-year-old Stephanie Cox was apparently going through the dumpster behind a clothing store.

They think this happened around midnight on Jan. 30 and she might have been in there when a truck came to service the dumpster.

Police say this highlights one of the dangers of dumpster diving.