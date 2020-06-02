Religious leaders have different views of president's church photo

Eastern North Carolina religious leaders have differing opinions on President Trump's recent actions at a Washington, D.C. historic church this week.

Trump stood in front of reporters Monday holding a bible outside Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. The church was damaged by protestors over the weekend.

“I was deeply offended,” said Rev. Amy Ciceron of Saint Julia A.M.E. Zion Church in Jacksonville. “Not only the picture but the briefing uh the statements that were made and then to then after making such statements to walk over to Saint John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op.”

NBC News reported tear gas was used on protestors outside so the president could cross the street to get to the church from the White House.

At the Trinity United Methodist Church, Pastor Steve Smith said religious leaders should not blend lines between church and politics.

“They all talk about religion,” said Smith. “Both parties and they all make terrible mistakes in that regard. For me, it’s a side issue compared to the other issues that we’ve got to focus on.”

Issues like the conflict over race in America, according to Smith. And to him, Jesus preached racial equality on the cross.

“Everybody is equal at the foot of the cross. The cross is an equalizing experience but it’s also a source of grace,” said Smith.

“I believe that it’s important that not only are activists on the front line but that the faith community is also on the front line,” said Ciceron.

According to the Trump Administration, top Republican senators have defended the president's actions. They said the use of police force to clear out peaceful protesters near the White House which allowed President Trump to pose in front of the church was the right action to show the country.

