Rehabilitated sea turtles released from NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

Eight rehabilitated sea turtles have been released from the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Cold-stunned turtles have been an issue all winter long.

When a turtle gets caught in cold temperatures they can't swim due to a hypothermia-like response.

When turtles arrive at the aquarium the care team checks for pneumonia and injuries.

The rehabilitated turtles are driven to the U.S. Coast Guard Fort Macon Station and transported to warmer waters where they are released back into the wild.

