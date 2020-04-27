Reedy Branch Road in Pitt County reopens

A highway in southern Pitt County has reopened after being closed for the past six months.

The finishing touches are being done on Reedy Branch Road as it crosses Highway 11, south of Winterville.

The $730,000 project was supposed to be done earlier this year, but ran into construction delays.

During the closure, drainage pipes were replaced and traffic islands were installed.

Traffic on the Reedy Branch can no longer go straight across the four-lane Highway 11. Instead, drivers must use 'turn arounds' just like what was installed at the Hanrahan Road intersection.

The finishing work should be completed this week, according to the DOT.