HELP NEEDED: Future Red Cross blood drive dates as chapter deals with shortage

A local chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for you help dealing with a shortage of blood donations.

Below are a list of dates and locations for upcoming blood drives being held by the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear area.

Officials are reinforcing that the blood donation process is safe, "At each blood drive, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols. In addition to our standard procedures, you will notice the following at your local blood drive: Pre‐donation donor temperature screening before entering the blood drive, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing, hand sanitizer, all staff members will have a temperature check before

presenting to work, increased educational materials, donor

educational materials on COVID‐19.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at 1-800-RED CROSS:

3/24/20 First Presbyterian Church 1604 Arendell St Morehead NC 28557 9:00 am 3:00 pm

3/24/20 First Baptist Church 113 North Harvey Street Washington NC 27889 12:00 pm 6:00 pm

3/24/20 Winterville Free Will Baptist Church 489 Cooper Street Winterville NC 28590 2:30 pm 6:30 pm

3/25/20 Lenoir County Extension 1791 NC Hwy 11 S #55 Kinston NC 28501 2:00 pm 6:00 pm

3/25/20 Twin Rivers YMCA 100 YMCA Lane New Bern NC 28560 10:00 am 4:00 pm

3/25/20 Wilson Agriculture Center 1806 South Goldsboro St Wilson NC 27893 11:00 am 3:00 pm

3/26/20 Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness

Center

300 Taylor Notion Road Cape Carteret NC 28584 10:00 am 6:00 pm

3/27/20 Newport Moose Lodge 456 Roberts Road Newport NC 28570 9:00 am 1:00 pm

3/27/20 Rich Square UMC 263 S. Main Street Rich Square NC 27869 1:00 pm 6:00 pm

3/27/20 Deep Run First Baptist Church 3624 Old Hwy 11 South Deep Run NC 28525 3:00 pm 7:00 pm

3/28/20 Golden East Crossing Mall 1100 North Wesleyan Blvd Rocky Mount NC 27804 11:00 am 3:00 pm

3/28/20 Knights of Columbus 1125 Pine Tree Drive New Bern NC 28560 11:00 am 4:00 pm

3/29/20 Pine Valley UMC 910 Pine Valley Road Jacksonville NC 28540 11:30 AM 4:30 PM

3/30/20 Nashville UMC 209 East Washington Street Nashville NC 27856 2:30 am 6:30 pm

3/30/20 Chocowinity EMS and Fire Department 512 Highway 33 East Chocowinity NC 27817 2:00 pm 7:00 pm

3/30/20 Eastern 4-H Center 100 North Clover Way Columbia NC 27925 2:00 PM 6:00 pm

3/30/20 New River YMCA 159 Chaney Avenue Jacksonville NC 28540 10:00 am 2:00 pm

3/31/20 Northside Community Church 1660 Beaver Pond Drive Rocky Mount NC 27804 3:00 pm 7:00 pm

3/31/20 Englewood Baptist Church 1350 Winstead Ave Rocky Mount NC 27804 2:30 pm 7:00 pm