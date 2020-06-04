Recreational vehicle sales surge amid pandemic

RV sales are the highest they’ve been in a long time.

Camping and sports store employees said their sales for these vehicles has gone up substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Camping World reported a 30-35% increase in RV sales.

Camping World employees attribute the increase in RV sales directly related to the pandemic. The manager said many people are still uncomfortable with flying, so customers said renting an RV is the next best option right now.

One customer, Joel Ashim, said an RV is the safest and easiest way for his family to travel given the circumstances.

“Hopping in an RV, going where you want to go, and being in control of your environment just gives you that reassurance,” he said. “You can prevent getting the virus or getting any illness."

Camping World and Neuse Sport Shop managers in Greenville said it’s not only the RVs in high demand, but they're also seeing people buy more outdoor supplies in general, including fishing and camping gear.