Recreation sites closing at campgrounds across the state

Recreation sites at campgrounds across the state are temporarily closing because of the coronavirus, including at the Croatan National Forest.

Picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and all restrooms, including those at trailheads and other recreation sites, are closed until further notice. Several visitor centers and day use areas were already closed at forests across the state.

Visitors can still use non-motorized trails and some camping at the sites, as long as they are social distancing.

For a full list of facilities that are temporarily shut down, click here.​