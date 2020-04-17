Recovered Craven County COVID-19 patient talks about experience

We continue to update the number of coronavirus deaths in the state, but we’re also sharing stories of those who have recovered from COVID-19.

One of those people is a Craven County man in his late 60s who recovered from what he calls a minor case of COVID-19. Vernon McCoy said his symptoms were comparable to a mild case of the flu, but he knows it could have been worse.

McCoy said he and his wife Linda took a church trip to Israel in March. As the pandemic was ramping up, their group was forced to return to the U.S. early. McCoy said a week later, he woke up feeling cold in the middle of the night and had a fever of 100.4 the next morning.

McCoy was tested for COVID-19 on a Wednesday and said by Saturday when the results came back positive, his symptoms were gone.

"Usually they say people have had it and they don't even know it or they have a really mild case as I had or people get sick, real sick, really quick," said McCoy.

McCoy said he's grateful his case wasn't severe, especially at 66-years-old. He's the same age as his wife Linda, who tested negative for the virus.

Linda McCoy said, "I’m on immunosuppressants so we were really concerned that I would get that. I was with him 24/7 for 3-4 weeks and never any symptoms, so we're just really thankful."

The McCoys are still keeping their distance from others, however, they are missing their ​10 grandchildren and say that's the worst part of quarantines and social distancing.

Vernon McCoy has completed his 10-day quarantine and doctors said studies are incomplete to determine if he’s now immune to the virus, but most health experts think it is unlikely that people who have had coronavirus will get it again.

McCoy said despite having asthma in the past, he had no cough or breathing problem symptoms associated with the coronavirus but said chills and fever were his main symptoms.

On a positive note, last week the McCoys celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.