Record number of travelers expected to hit roads, skies before holiday

No matter where you're headed this holiday, prepare for a long wait.

AAA says a record number of people will be traveling Saturday, December 21 through Wednesday, January 1.

Experts predict more than 115-million people will leave their homes during the twelve day stretch, which is the most in 20 years.

Nearly 105 million people are expected to hit the roads, while another 6.5 million hit the skies.

For drivers, AAA predicts that traffic will be the worst on Thursday the day after Christmas.

The good news is gas prices are expected to drop through the holidays, with the average price in our state ringing in at $2.32 per gallon.