Reaction to North Pitt School employee testing positive for COVID-19

The first case of the coronavirus was been confirmed in Pitt County Thursday.

The man is an employee at North Pitt High School who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Georgia for a youth group conference that had at least 1,000 people in attendance. He came back to the school on March 9th and 10th, calling out sick on the 11th.

The school system has since closed, so there is no immediate risk to students, faculty or staff at this time. However, Pitt County's health director said if you do have symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breath, you should contact your doctor.

Pitt County Schools said that the man has not been on campus for more than a week and has no family members in the school system.

One junior at the school, Roselyn Venegas, still worried about what that meant for students. "The employees, they like, walk around the building telling everybody to be safe but they have the virus. So it's like really scary," she said.

The man with the virus is now at home recovering and isolating himself. However, there may be more cases in the future.

Michael Waldrum, the CEO of Vidant Health, said they have prepared for a scenario like this, and they have plans if and when more cases come to light. However, he emphasized that we should all do our part to stop the spread. "We have a case in Pitt County," he said. "That means that it's in the community, and those things that each of us can do become more important."​

The health department has reported only one positive case, 11 negative cases, and 39 pending cases. North Carolina has 102 cases of the virus overall.