Reaching out and touching hearts; building ramps in Kinston

An urgent need is increasing in Eastern Carolina. For many people, access in and out of their homes grows more difficult with each year.

One former city council member knows that first-hand and sought out a group to build a wheelchair ramp for her husband.

Alice Tingle is now sending out a passionate call for people to volunteer and give to the workmen of First Presbyterian Church in Kinston.

The workmen of First Presbyterian Church in Kinston are always busy, either building a wheelchair ramp or preparing to build one.

Two of their jobs earlier this year have an uncommon bond connecting through their ramps.

Sidney Baker leads the workmen group and takes a lot of pride in their work. He said, "We just finished a ramp this last week which is a lot like the design of this one, but it’s completely in a garage and it's for a lady whose husband is failing."

That woman is former Kinston City Council member Alice Tingle, an active voice of the city for 12 years.

"Oh, I enjoyed it. I was on the Chamber of Commerce, the Gate board, the Friends of the Homeless. I just loved giving back to the community," said Tingle.

Now, she's a different kind of advocate, advocating for her husband of 58 years, Kelly Tingle. "I miss not being out there, but my place now is here with my husband."

Tingle said she knew she had to purchase a ramp because helping her husband climb the stairs to enter their home was getting harder and harder.

She said, "I don't think I could get my husband up the steps now, his right leg, the nerves in it have been damaged. So, right this minute, I don't think I'd be able to do it. So, I know we got it just at the right timing. (Sharon - God's timing?) God's timing, definitely God's timing. God's hands were all in this. He orchestrated the right men."

It took additional time, calling businesses, and looking for help to build the ramp. But while driving around one day, she noticed a ramp and found out who built it.... the Workmen of First Presbyterian Church in Kinston.

The workmen build ramps for free for those who can't afford to pay and accept donations from those who can, giving access with each wooden plank.

Tingle's donation connected her husband’s ramp with another ramp across town, one for a Kinston woman who might otherwise not have a ramp and not be able to return to her home.

Tingle is paying it forward, connecting people, locations, and places that might otherwise have no connection at all.

The ramps are made very similar. Many ramps you see are built on the outside of homes, but this one is a little different, built on the inside and takes up half of the garage. But the homeowner says it is well worth all the effort for hers and for her fellow Kinston resident, who she may never know. But she does understand the freedom she has shared through mobility and access.

Tingle is also giving another voice to a senior group of Christian men, tirelessly working.

"If I could pay for the wood, they would give their services to build it. They didn't really come out and say it, but I knew they would appreciate a donation because they could help do someone else's that possibly could not have one."

That donation opened the door or ramp for someone else. Sidney Baker said, "It warms our hearts to be able to do this for people who need the assistance."

The workmen could use some assistance too as they are aging and moving a little slower. Some assistance is coming through recruitment from Alice Tingle. "I hope anyone watching in churches will consider getting some young people involved that has this talent to work with wood. Because there is a great need,” said Tingle.

And if you're thinking of volunteering your time to build a ramp, it doesn't take a lot of time. The men start in the morning and usually finish by the afternoon. It is one full day of serving that Tingle said fulfills a growing need.

She said, "I just think it should always be passed along, anytime we can help someone else, we're doing what the good Lord wants us to do, reach out to serve and help others."

The Workmen of First Presbyterian said they often have people who want to donate ramps back to the group when the homeowner no longer needs it. The only problem is the group doesn't have space to store it.

They are looking for space and always welcoming volunteers and donations to help build the next ramp.

If you'd like to volunteer, donate, or need assistance, contact the First Presbyterian Church in Kinston at (252) 522-1921.