Re-entry plans for mainland Hyde County

Following Governor Cooper's "Stay at Home," Hyde County restricted visitor and nonresident property owner access on Ocracoke Island and visitor access to mainland Hyde County.

Starting on April 9, all non-resident property owners that want to enter mainland Hyde County will need to be issued a temporary entry pass to enter the county. Non-resident property owners and their immediate family only will be issued entry passes. Every person in the vehicle will need to be verified and listed on the permit or access will be denied. The Hyde County Sheriff's Office will have access to the list of permits issued at all times.

Those who work in or are a resident of Hyde County do not need a pass. Residents of Beaufort, Dare, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties shall be granted entry to Mainland Hyde County only for activities permitted by the Governor's order and also do not need a pass. However, proof of residency is required.

To submit your application for entry you can head to the county's website or call 252-926-4474 during business hours.

The Ocracoke Island re entry pass system is active and can be accessed on the county government website.

