Railroad trestle collapsing under freight train in Beaufort County

Railroad officials are trying to figure out what to do after a railroad trestle this morning started to collapse under a freight train.

It happened on the trestle over Runyon Creek, that's between Washington and Washington Park.

The train is owned by Carolina Coastal Railway, a shortline railroad that's based in Wilson.

It appears the train was coming back from either Plymouth or Belhaven and began crossing the trestle when it gave way. The locomotive and three cars are on the trestle, while an unknown number of cars remain on the Washington Park side of the creek.

WITN has called the railroad for more information. The person who answered the phone said everyone there left to head to the accident scene.

