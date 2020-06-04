Rachael Ray Foundation provides grant for Pitt County Animal Services

Many groups that help humans are getting help during the pandemic and now Pitt County Animal Services is getting its own coronavirus relief.

It's receiving grant money from the "Best Friends Animal Society," which is giving to shelters and rescue groups throughout the country.

The money comes from the Rachael Ray Foundation, intended to help animal groups and agencies facing hardships in the pandemic.

The $2,500 grant will go towards medical bills, crates, food, leashes, and more to help take care of animals during the pandemic.

Michele Whaley, Director of Pitt County Animal Services, says, COVID-19, like everybody else, made us rethink operations and we had to do things differently and we never really had a fostering program before but it allowed us to try it to get the animals out of the shelter because we didn't know what the impact was going to be."

Pitt County Animal Services is still suspending walk-in visits to the facility, but workers are encouraging people to set up appointments for visits.

