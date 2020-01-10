Rabid raccoon confirmed in Morehead City

The first rabies case of the new year has been reported in one Eastern Carolina county.

Carteret County Human Services says county animal control officers were called last Thursday to a potential rabid raccoon in the area of Country Club Road and Swinson Park in Morehead City.

Test results came back today from a state lab that confirmed the raccoon has rabies.

The county says, fortunately, the animal did not have contact with any people or pets.

An animal control supervisor says this should serve as a reminder to all residents to keep their pets up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and you should never leave food out that will attract animals or make contact with wildlife.

