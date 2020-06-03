Rabid fox euthanized in Morehead City

Carteret County health officials say a fox that tested positive for rabies has been euthanized in Morehead City.

Morehead City Police and Carteret County Animal Control say they were told about a potentially rabid fox near Arendell Street and Lake Avenue on Sunday.

The fox was euthanized and lab results confirmed the fox had rabies, according to the health department.

The fox did not come in contact with any humans or pets.

Animal Control is reminding people that the warning signs of rabies include excessive aggression or problems with balance/ coordination. They are also reminding pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

