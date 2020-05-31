RNC sets Wednesday deadline for response on NC convention

The Republican National Committee says it wants to hear from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper by Wednesday on whether the state can fully accommodate the party's national convention in August this summer.

The letter sent Saturday by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to Cooper comes a day after Cooper talked by phone with President Trump about the issue.

The two disagreed about the viability of a full-fledged convention.

The convention is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Charlotte.

Trump and Republicans have said they want no coronavirus-related restrictions on attendance or hotel and restaurant capacity.

