RNC seeks safety protocols from governor for Charlotte convention

The Republican National Committee has sent a letter to Governor Cooper seeking his approval on safety protocols for the August convention in Charlotte and requesting his answer by June third.

President Trump has threatened to move the convention out of North Carolina if full participation cannot be guaranteed.

Governor Cooper has said they have been in discussions about how to proceed.

In a letter sent Thursday from the RNC, the Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel says, "We still do not have solid guidelines from the State and cannot in good faith, ask thousands of visitors to begin paying deposits and making travel plans without knowing the full commitment of the Governor, elected officials and other stakeholders in supporting the Convention."

McDaniel goes on to ask for approval on a list of safety protocols, including thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to boarding sanitized, prearranged transportation, having anti-bacterial gel widely available, aggressive sanitizing protocols for all public areas, and having all attendees pass a clean health check prior to entering Spectrum Arena.

McDaniel asks the governor to provide any additional guidelines expected to be met by Wednesday, June 3.