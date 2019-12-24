REPORT: More than 100 inmates moved from Nash County prison

More than 130 inmates from Nash County are behind bars in Bertie County, and other jails across the east.

The sheriff and Nash County Board of Commissioners are still reportedly trying to find out what to do after state health inspectors said more than 100 inmates had to be moved out of the county jail.

According to our sister station WRAL, state officials said there are fire code violations, electrical issues, and staffing shortages at the jail. The Nash County Board of Commissioners reportedly said the county never had a bad report until now and that any issues were the responsibility of the sheriff's office. The sheriff on the other hand said he has been asking for more support from the county, but nothing has been done.