REPORTS: Matt Rhule finalizing deal with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal for a new head coach.

Multiple media reports say the franchise is finalizing a deal for Matt Rhule to become the fifth permanent head coach in the team's history.

Rhule spent three seasons as the Baylor head coach in Waco, Texas, turning the team around in a short period of time.

Our sister station in Waco, KWTX, says Rhule has a college head coaching record of 47-42, leading successful turnarounds at both Temple and in Wacoe at Baylor.

Last year, Rhule and the New York Jets were unable to agree on how he would assemble his assistant coaches if he was hired by the organization, according to KWTX.

He is the first head coach hired under new Panthers owner David Tepper.

The Panthers finished 5-11 this season and finished last in the division.