Quarantine can present challenges for some in LGBTQ community

The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all mass gatherings over ten people and required that everyone practice social distancing, and stay home.

This can impact a person's mental health as well as put someone in a situation they aren't comfortable with.

Some people in the LGBTQ community are just a few that are dealing with hardships during quarantine.

People around the United States have to adjust to the new normal of staying home..

"I know personally from myself, the quarantine and the whole situation has been very pervasive. My life was basically thrown away. I lost my job at the school and the daily things that generally made me happy, and I went back to my hometown which isn't as open-minded," said Hunter Mosely, a student at Pitt Community College.

He says the coronavirus pandemic can force people in the LGBTQ community, to stay home with family or friends who may not be very supportive.

But there are virtual groups and resources for those in the LGBTQ community, who need someone to talk to.

Jeannette Gibs is the President of PFLAG in Greenville, which is an organization that brings families, and allies together with people who are a part of the LGBTQ community.

"I think it's more important than it normally is because they may not have places they can go and be with people," said Gibs.

Gibs, along with Mosely say the main thing to remember during the pandemic, is that people love you.

Gibs said if you need to find a virutal group to talk to, you can go to PFLAG's facebook page or Equalitync.org.