Purple Pantry providing food assistance for ECU students

ECU Is making sure students have groceries and household supplies as the campus is largely shut down due to COVID-19.

The Purple Pantry is the campus food bank and serving students living off campus right now, but finding themselves in need of help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Students can sign up for assistance by Monday afternoons, and on Wednesday afternoons, ECU staff delivers food to their homes and offers pick up in the bus loop on campus next to the main student center.

Members of the public can also donate goods to help students from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.

Staff members say the program helps put students and their families minds at ease during an unprecedented time on campus.

