Public safety members take drone course at LCC

Some members of public safety were able to go through a special course this week to help add a new technology to their job.

Lenoir Community College held its first ever public safety drone course this week.

Members of law enforcement and public safety went outside Friday to test their skills at flying drones.

Professional UAV pilots taught students today how to use drones in search and rescue missions and how they can be added to their tools to help with their jobs.

Those participating also had classroom time where they prepared for their flights making a scenario and thinking of ways to use their drone for the mission.

The course helps students learn about drones and rules to help them prepare for a test to get their UAV part 107 pilots license.