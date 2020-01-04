Public housing residents evacuated over carbon monoxide risk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Hundreds of people have been relocated from a North Carolina public housing community over ongoing concerns about carbon monoxide.
The Durham Housing Authority said in a statement Friday night that it was conducting an "immediate emergency relocation'' of all McDougald Terrace residents to hotels after "several'' residents were treated for elevated carbon monoxide levels.
The Herald-Sun reports the move came after a tense meeting Thursday during which residents accused the authority of ignoring unsafe living conditions.