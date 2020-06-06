Protesters post list of demands on Greenville City Hall

The Coalition Against Racism held a peaceful protest in front of Greenville's city hall Saturday afternoon.

At the protest, called The People's Tribunal, dozens of protesters chanted, shared stories and posted a list of demands on the windows of the city hall.

The list included demands for community control of the police, the end of Greenville's involvement in a military equipment surplus program, a civilian complaint review board and an independent prosecutor for police brutality cases.

They drew parallels from the nationwide George Floyd protests to cases of police-involved deaths here in the east, including in Greenville and Washington.

Organizer Dedan Waciuri says the group wants the city council to enact change on behalf of the black community.

The event took place for about an hour with little police presence, but patrol units did block the road as protesters began their march away from the city hall.