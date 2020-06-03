Protesters gather in Greenville Wednesday night

For the first night since the protest on Sunday, there isn’t a curfew in the city of Greenville, and some protesters in the area took advantage of the lack of that.

There was a curfew Monday and Tuesday night's but Wednesday night there was not.

Protesters took to the corners of Charles Boulevard and Tenth Street to hopefully influence others.

Abby Williams was one of the protesters and said she was taking advantage of the fact that there isn’t a curfew.

“It kind of makes it hard for people to come out and stand and protest and certain people get off of work at certain times. I think it’s really great that they lifted the curfew so that everybody can come out and support the way they need and want to,” Williams said.

Shaheem Johns was another protester saying, “Definitely take advantage of it. Our voices need to be heard. As long as we are able to come out here and protest, and share what we have to say I’m going to do it. And they can’t take my voice away from me.”

Greenville Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says while streets will be open, which means there won’t be any road blocks, they will have officers patrolling the Uptown district and other resources will be available if need be.

“I’m out here just to make a difference, just to stand up for the ones who couldn’t stand up for themselves back in the day. We can only make a change if we start together and we are only stronger together,” said Johns.

Hunter says the protests since Sunday have been peaceful and that they anticipate that to continue.

Those who gathered say they are protesting against all the injustice in the world.

Williams went on to say, “It’s kind of our responsibility to take a stand. Especially being white. We’ve got the privilege, we have the ability to take a stand and help our community and stand up for equal rights.”

Some protesters said they were out there since 5:30, up until around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Greenville PD said that the mayor has the authority to order a curfew at any time if he feels the need for one.

Protesters also gathered on Tenth and Greenville Blvd. with the same message.