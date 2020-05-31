UPDATE: Greenville Police say uptown situation continues to be "active and ongoing"

UPDATE:

Greenville Police appear to have closed off all foot traffic to the uptown area.

WITN's crew is being kept from going further into the downtown area to continue to monitor the protests and police action.

Police say that this continues to be an active and ongoing situation.

"Destructive demonstrations are ongoing in the downtown area. Please shelter in place and avoid area," a GPD Tweet says.

We're told a media briefing will be held at a later time.

---

A small group of people continue to move through uptown Greenville causing some damage.

Our reporters say that the windows of Coastal Fog on Evans St. as well as law firm windows across from the courthouse have been broken out.

A handful of people appear to have been responsible for the damage while most continue march peacefully.

---

Greenville Police say that "Destructive crowd now moving on 10th street near area of College Hill. Please avoid area."

---

Protests in uptown Greenville over the death of George Floyd has resulted in some property damage.

Hundreds of people could be seen in the uptown area. Police officers are on hand in riot gear.

There has been damage to a police cruiser and the confederate monument in front of the Pitt County courthouse.

Greenville Police has asked all downtown businesses to close and for anyone in the area to leave.

