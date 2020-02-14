Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors completed their closing argument Friday at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial by saying he considered himself such a big shot in Hollywood that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses as “complete disposables.”

The prosecutors were looking to focus the jury's attention back on the accusers who testified and their harrowing accounts alleging rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting couch excuses.

The defense contends that the two women he is charged with attacking were opportunists who willingly latched on to Weinstein and acquiesced to sex with him because they thought it would help their careers.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating in his trial Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.