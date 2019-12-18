Promising new Tarboro employer appears to be scam, leaves many jobless

More than 100 people in the east are reportedly out of jobs this holiday season.

Our sister station in Raleigh, WRAL, reported that a call center was supposed to open in downtown Tarboro, but the woman behind the operation left town.

These employees supposedly received emails saying the jobs they were hired for had disappeared.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September but the doors still have not opened.

Two people told WRAL they gave up full-time jobs with benefits in return for what appears to be nothing.