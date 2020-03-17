Programs suspended at Greenville Homeless Shelter

Community homeless shelter workers say those who are homeless are some of the most vulnerable people during a shelter in place emergency like conditions surrounding the coronavirus.

Many of the people who are homeless don’t have a place to go to avoid being in public spaces when there's a government recommendation to stay home.

Community Crossroads Center is a homeless shelter in Greenville. They are taking measures to make sure their residents and volunteers avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Managers have asked volunteers to prepare food offsite instead of in the center’s kitchen and to limit the number of people who prep the food.

Crossroads has also suspended several programs, including the clothing closet, respite center, and their onsite clinic, hoping to reduce traffic inside the shelter.

Executive Director Ken Becker said the programs are important, but keeping their residents fed is their most important job and they’re working to avoid the coronavirus affecting the center.

"We are going to need donations of food. We would love to partner with restaurants out there who are restricted to take out only, that if they have extra that's going to go bad, we would much rather serve it to our folks before it goes bad." said Becker

Becker said that some food donor slots have opened up during the pandemic.