Professor O'Cools closing until further notice

A sports bar in Greenville is closed until further notice.

Professor O'Cools has been serving Greenville for about 35-years.

Ever since Governor Roy Cooper shut down dining in at restaurants, O'Cools has been doing takeout.

WITN spoke with owner Linus Marinez and he says right now the future of the establishment is uncertain, saying they could reopen after some remodeling and they potentially have some buyers looking at it, but nothing is concrete right now.

Marinez says he is hopeful that it will be reopened.