Private schools transition to online classes

Some private schools across the east have already transitioned to online classes.

Parrott Academy in Kinston was the first to do so on Monday.

On Wednesday, St Peter Catholic School and John Paul II High School in Greenville followed suit.

Students in third to eighth grades at St Peter had live instruction from their teachers in all core subjects, even specialized classes, like art music and physical education. Kids in pre-k through second grade are completing work via e-mail and also following some instructional videos to keep up with the curriculum.

Oakwood School is looking to start their online classes next week.