Prison system working to control coronavirus cases

COVID-19 cases have spiked drastically in Wayne County over the past several days, but health officials say that is in large part because of an outbreak at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro.

"I'm not very...I don't feel very secure with the process right now," said Tamilla Wiggins.

It's an uncertain time for Wiggins and her family as they await her brother's release from prison next Monday.

"It was very scary for us. You know we can't control what our family members do, but we know how it is inside," Wiggins explained.

Wiggins is a former officer at Bertie Correctional, and her mother is a former prison nurse.

Now, a loved one serving time at Neuse Correctional in Goldsboro is facing the outbreak head on.

"He was one of those (first) 300 people tested to see if he has coronavirus. Talking with him Friday, he does not have it," says Wiggins.

State officials say that as of Tuesday, roughly 400 offenders at Neuse Correctional have tested positive for the virus.

Another 13 staff members have been infected as well.

"It's really been surreal. You know we've certainly had smaller situations-- we've had flu outbreaks at one facility, or possibly two. But never had to deal with anything like this pandemic," said Pamela Walker, with the state's Department of Public Safety.

But those numbers could still spike with more than a hundred tests for staff members still pending.

"We have been working on doing the additional test for staff and are still waiting for that to be completed and get those results," Walker explained.

Staff tests were initially voluntarily, now they are mandatory.

Though infected offenders have been separated from the rest, the state says only about 2% of those positive cases have shown symptoms. A microcosm of what's happening outside their walls.

And while life inside prison walls is already difficult on the best of days, help is on the way.

"We have a lot of employees who have worked very long hours. They are very tired," Walker added.

That help will be coming the way of Johnston Correctional in Smithfield which the state has temporarily shut.

Those offenders are being split up among a number of facilities, but the staff members will be transferred to Neuse to give those that have been dealing with the outbreak a little bit of relief.

The state also says they have also temporarily suspended visitation, work release, and suspended the acceptance of county jail inmates into their system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.