Prison system releasing some inmates early due to coronavirus

The state prison system is starting to release inmates due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Public of Public Safety says some 500 prisoners are being considered for early release under supervision.

DPS says to be considered, inmates must be non-violent offenders, and fall under any of the following categories:

• Pregnant offenders

• Offenders age 65 and older with underlying health conditions

• Female offenders age 50 and older with health conditions and a release date in 2020

• Offenders age 65 and older with a release date in 2020

• Offenders already on home leave with a release date in 2020

• Offenders on work release with a release date in 2020

Last Thursday, a half dozen inmates were let go. All were women who were either pregnant or 65 or older, part of the CDC's at-risk category.

The prison system says to date, 35 inmates in six prisons have tested positive for the virus, while 20 employees at 10 prisons also are confirmed to have the virus.

