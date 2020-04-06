Principal at Washington's Eastern Elementary delivers encouraging message

An elementary school principal here in the east gave his students an encouraging goodnight message Sunday evening.

Washington's Eastern Elementary Principal Seth Smith, belted out Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds."

The video was posted Sunday night on the school's facebook page.

We actually got a call from a parent telling us about the video and how it brought her child to tears.

Smith tells us that his inspiration for the video was that he was just sitting there missing his kids. He says this is tough under the best of circumstances and that some families are really struggling.

Smith says he just wanted to let the kids know that everything is going to be alright. Smith has been principal at Eastern Elementary for the last three years and before that was an educator with Craven County schools for 16 years.