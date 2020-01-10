Princeville reacts to new funding for levee project

A small town in eastern Carolina prone to serious flooding may now have a way to avoid getting in such deep water.

Princeville is no stranger to flooding. Two residents recall the water has even gotten to the top of a stop sign during hurricanes like Floyd. But new hope is on the horizon.

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. approved a new project Thursday that will give the town $40 million to extend and renovate the levee used to prevent an overflow of water.

Linda Joyner, Princeville Mayor Pro Tem says, "We understand the geography of it but we are believing that the dike will prevent it from flooding, being as devastating as it has been in the past."

Many residents are excited to ensure the longevity of this historic town, the oldest town chartered by African Americans in America.

This funding comes from the May 2019 additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act after Governor Cooper listed it as a priority in July of 2019.

