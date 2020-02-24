Primary election early voting ending in one week

One week remains for those who plan to vote early in North Carolina for this year's Primary election.

If people miss voting early, next Tuesday will be the last chance to vote in the Primary.

So far, early voter turnout is down in many counties in Eastern North Carolina. Lenoir, Craven, and Onslow counties are reporting lower early voting numbers than in 2016.

Pitt County, however, has higher numbers this year, around 4,000 voters coming in compared to roughly 3,000 in 2016.

Elections officials attribute the low numbers in some counties to the amount of time people can early vote. The voting period used to be a week-and-a-half in 2016, and now it’s two-and-a-half weeks.

All counties are expecting more activity later this week as the deadline to vote early approaches.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis is stressing the importance of every vote.

Davis said, "It's important. We saw just last year elections decided by 1 vote. We even had a tie last year where we had to flip a coin for, to decide who the prevailing candidate was. So every vote makes a difference."

People can vote in Pitt County at five locations, the county office building, Agricultural Center, the ECU Student Center, the Winterville Fire Station, and the Alice Keene Center.

The voting sites are open from 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.