Pride Month 2020 events canceled, trans lives brought to forefront

June is usually for commemorating Pride Month, a promotion of self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. However, with everything going on in the world surrounding the death of George Floyd, local advocates say some are refocusing their attention to the trans community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

2019 saw at least 26 transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally shot or killed by other violent means, according to the Human Rights Campaign. ECU's Senior Associate Director in Intercultural Affairs, Mark Rasdorf, says he's read some statistics about how disproportionately black trans people are affected.

Rasdorf said, "Statistically, the death rate for trans people of color—particularly, trans women of color in the United States, far exceeds that of their peers. And the really stressing part about the loss of trans lives is it often goes unreported."

Pride Month events have been canceled left and right. Greenville PFLAG, or Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, president Aaron Lucier says they've had to cancel their fundraising events at the Scullery, in Greenville, with the Pitt County AIDS Service Organization.

"Those living with HIV and AIDS are under the same financial stresses that everybody else is. And they're probably amplified a little bit," Lucier said, "That emergency funding that we get from the drag brunches isn't coming in."

Protests around the world have erupted following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota. Rasdorf noticed this Pride Month has drawn some attention to the stories of African Americans in the trans community, such as Tony McDade, who was shot and killed by police officers in Tallahassee, or Iyanna Dior whose video went viral after she says she was beaten in Minnesota.

Lucier said, "I think that if we were still having the Pride events... it would certainly have a different tone."

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall riots of 1969. That movement sparked change. Now, we are seeing riots over 50 years later.

Rasdorf said, "Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, and some others and those folks who are trans women of color, got fed up with the constant harassment and police brutality, arrests. And it was just an ugly time in our country's history. And they fought back. And that was a turning point."

For now, Rasdorf says it's time to arm yourself with knowledge and support local and national organizations. You can find more resources at https://lgbtq.ecu.edu/.

And if you wish to support some local groups, Lucier says you can support his at PiCaso.org. He says they're looking into grants, reaching out to donors, and have also started a Facebook fundraiser.

North Carolina Pride is normally celebrated in the fall. No word on whether or not those festivities will be canceled too.