Churches Outreach Network holding hygiene drive

Churches Outreach Network, or CON, will be giving out cleaning and hygiene items Monday.

The items will be given to children and families in need at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

The church was broken into in May. Church leaders say $7,000 worth of goods ready for distribution were stolen.

If you wish to donate supplies, cleaning supplies such as sponges, paper towels, and cleaning gloves are accepted as well as hygiene products like shampoo, deodorant, and toothpaste.