Presumptive positive COVID-19 test in Wayne County confirmed positive

The Wayne County Health Department received notification confirming that the presumptive positive COVID-19 test announced last week is positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the test and health leaders say it remains the only positive case in Wayne County.

The COVID-19 case involves a person on the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Seymour Johnson information officers released a statement that reads, “The dependent of an active duty Airman assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base followed SJAFB recommended protocols and called the 4th Medical Group to self-identify for testing. At that time, a home- quarantine was initiated for the household, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Seymour Johnson is committed to protecting our Airman, civilian employees, and all their family members. We are working closely with Wayne County public health officials and adhering to CDC guidelines for COVID-19.”

The Wayne County Health Department reminds citizens to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands for 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick, and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

If you begin to have symptoms related to COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or are concerned you may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Wayne County Health Department advises you to contact your primary care physician. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call the UNC Health Helpline at 1-888-850-2684 before visiting an urgent care location, hospital, or emergency room. In all situations, if you feel you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1.

The Wayne County Health Department has established a website with reliable information related to COVID-19 that can be found by visiting www.waynegov.com/coronavirus.